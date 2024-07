Thrissur: A 7-year-old girl met with a tragic end after the wall of a temple collapsed at Venkitangu in Pavaratty on Sunday. The incident happened during the consecration day celebrations at the Karuvanthala family temple.

The deceased is Devibhadra, daughter of Mahesh Karthikeyan. She was a Class 2 student at Sree Sankara Narayana LP School.

Two other children also sustained injuries in the incident. They were playing near the wall when it collapsed.