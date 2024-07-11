Vizhinjam Port is the ‘brainchild’ of Oommen Chandy: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Kerala government is set to formally welcome the first container ship docked at the Vizhinjam Seaport in a grand ceremony scheduled on Friday, the UDF has escalated their protest against the left front, asserting that the project is the “brainchild” of Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran on Thursday argued that the port should be named after the late Chandy. "The port became a reality solely due to the efforts of the Oommen Chandy government, a fact which the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration is choosing to ignore," Sudhakaran said.

He added that the LDF administration is deliberately excluding the UDF leaders who contributed to the port project. "The government's reluctance to invite Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan to the welcoming ceremony of the container ship is dishonourable. LDF had intentionally excluded UDF leaders from the inaugurations of the Kochi Metro and Kannur International Airport too," Sudhakaran said.

"It was the CPM and the LDF that tried to stop the project at all costs when the Chandy government was moving forward with it. Vijayan, who opposed the project back then, is now trying to claim credit for it," Sudhakaran added.

He also alleged that the LDF attempted to derail the project by claiming there was Rs. 6,000 crore worth of corruption in it.

"The project also faced a significant increase in construction costs. The port was supposed to be operational by 2019. The LDF rule and Pinarayi Vijayan are responsible for the delay. They should apologise to the people of Kerala for this setback," said Sudhakaran.

He added that the Pinarayi-led government has "overturned the rehabilitation package announced for the fishermen community by the UDF rule." He also alleged that while the Chandy administration prioritised people's security and national development, Vijayan and the CPM acted as tools for international and commercial lobbies in the case of the Vizhinjam port.

UDF to hold state-wide protest on Friday

Meanwhile, the UDF convenor MM Hassan called for a statewide protest at Congress district offices on Friday. "The Congress will organise protest marches at its district offices on Friday evening, dedicating the Vizhinjam port project to Oommen Chandy," Hassan told to media on Thursday.



Vizhinjam symbolises willpower of Chandy: Satheesan

Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Thursday remarked that the Vizhinjam port symbolises the determination and willpower of Oommen Chandy. "The first cargo ship arrived at Vizhinjam... The project's foundation stone was laid on December 5, 2015," Satheesan shared on Facebook.



"Vizhinjam port was a dream project of the UDF government. Today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who once called it a Rs. 6,000 crore real estate scam, now takes credit for it. Those who mocked Oommen Chandy and the UDF back then exhibit double standards now," said the Congress leader.

"Vizhinjam is the brainchild of the UDF. Oommen Chandy turned it into reality. Some choose to forget it, while others turn forgetfulness into a virtue," he added on Facebook.

My statement explaining why i cannot join the celebrations of the “trial run” arrival of a vessel at the Vizhinjam Port in my constituency tomorrow. I am a strong supporter of the port project, but ten months after the celebration of the first arrival of a cargo ship (which I… pic.twitter.com/CUL7ErMmri — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 11, 2024

Demands of locals not addressed, Tharoor to skip ceremony

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has reiterated his decision to abstain from participating in the trial run of the container vessel on Friday. "...There has been no progress on the legitimate demands of the local people for compensation and rehabilitation of those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected," Tharoor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.



He also criticised the LDF government for failing to fulfil commitments made by the previous UDF administration. "I sincerely hope that the pending issues and grievances of the local community will be visibly and satisfactorily addressed before the Port commences its formal operations later this year," Tharoor added.