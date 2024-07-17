MSP 1999 officers' united effort to arrange a heart transplant rescues colleague

Kozhikode: In a heart-warming gesture, the officers of MSP (Malappuram Special Police) 1999 batch came together to save the life of their colleague Enniyadan Kumaran (50) who was suffering from a heart ailment. Together with the family of a man who was declared brain dead and with support from a hospital, the MSP 1999 batch facilitated the heart transplant of Kumaran, a grade sub-inspector at Peravoor in Kannur.

L-R: E Kumaran and T V Bileesh. Photos: Special arrangement

Kumaran had been diagnosed with heart disease six years ago. Despite undergoing two angioplasties, his condition did not improve, leading doctors to recommend a heart transplant. Facing financial constraints, Kumaran and his wife Kunjimol received a lifeline from their MSP 1999 batchmates. P Mahesh Babu, a grade SI at Nadakkavu police station, and Prakasan Payyoli, retired policeman, decided to help Kumaran and Kunjimol.

P Mahesh Babu, a grade sub-inspector at Nadakkavu police station, and retired policeman Prakasan Payyoli spearheaded efforts to raise funds through official WhatsApp groups, quickly amassing Rs 23 lakh. An additional Rs 15 lakh was contributed by Medisep, the state government’s health insurance scheme. It is understood that the institution also gave discount on bills following the involvement of Faizal Kottikollon, chairman of Meitra Hospital.

More good fortune awaited Kumaran as the relatives of T V Bileesh (50), who was declared brain dead on March 22 this year following a stroke, came forward to donate his heart to Kumaran. On March 23, Bileesh’s heart was transplanted on Kumaran. The treatment was carried out by a team led by Dr Murali Vettath. This week, Kumaran rejoined duty at Peravoor police station.