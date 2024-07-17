Furious villagers block Minister Kelu's motorcade in Wayanad after farmer dies in elephant attack

Kalpetta: A day after a tribal farmer was killed in an elephant attack in Wayanad, hundreds of villagers from Marod tribal settlement blocked the Kozhikode-Bengaluru National highway at Kalloor from 9 am on Wednesday.



Raju, the tribal farmer, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening. Protesters, who gathered under the aegis of Janakeeya Samithy, said they would not perform the last rites of the deceased till the forest department personnel assured them of their right to live. The protest began when the motorcade of Minister for SC/ST OR Kelu arrived at the spot in the morning along with forest department personnel to hand over a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh, the first instalment of the Rs 10 lakh solatium, to the kith and kin of the victim.

The village has been facing wildlife attacks almost every day in the recent past and people's anger against authorities erupted on Wednesday following Raju's death. The mortal remains of Raju were brought home later.

Hundreds of villagers from Marod tribal settlement blocked the Kozhikode-Bengaluru National highway at Kalloor. Photo: Manorama

Shouting slogans, villagers, including a large number of women, first protested blocking the minister's motorcade and later blocked the vehicular movement through the interstate highway. However, the police facilitated way to the minister. He was heading to Rajau's house to meet his family.

“For the past many days, the animal has been roaming in the area charging at the people,” one of the protesters said, adding that despite their repeated warnings to the forest officials, no action was taken to drive back the rogue animal to the forest. Raju's death could have been avoided had the officials given ear to villagers' plea, they said. The road blockade is still continuing.