Three girl students from Aluva orphanage go missing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2024 10:29 AM IST
Representational image. Canva.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Police have intensified the search for three teenage girls who went missing from an orphanage at Thottakkattukara in Aluva.

Three students aged 18, 16 and 15 were found missing early in the morning on Thursday and police were informed around 7.30 am, said an officer of Aluva East police station. A case of missing persons was registered, and an investigation was launched to find out the whereabouts of the teenagers, police said.

30 students, including those from the Child Welfare Centre, stay and study at the orphanage, police added. 

