Kannur woman dies in hospital following suicide bid, family files complaint of domestic abuse

Kannur: A day after a woman, who was under treatment following a suicide attempt, died in the hospital, her family filed a complaint with police alleging domestic violence and torture against her husband.

The family of the woman, A Aswini(25), alleged that domestic violence and mental torture she suffered in the house of her husband led to her suicide.

Aswini, daughter of Periyil house Pradeepan and Omana, attempted to end her life on July 16. She was rushed to a private hospital and was undergoing critical treatment.

Aswini married Kappad Peringalayi native Vipin three years back. "She had undergone treatment earlier at a hospital at Anjarakandi when Vipin assaulted her. Aswini had suffered serious injury to her ear in the slap. She was silent about the suffering she endured from her husband and family.

She returned to her home around one-and-half-months back due to issues with her husband. The husband's family had asked her to return to their home to attend the wedding of Vipin’s sister on July 15 and she had gone there.

Aswini returned on the same day to her home and the family found her hanging from the window of the bathroom. “Vipin has not even visited her in the hospital even after the family informed him of her condition,” said Aswini’s uncle B P Ravi.

Aswini's sister had received a message from her sharing the PIN of her ATM card. She felt suspicious and contacted the parents to check her room. Aswini’s father opened the door of her room and found her hanging from the window. They rushed her to Anjarakkandi Medical College and later to a private hospital. She was put on a ventilator and she died on Thursday night. The family has filed a complaint against Vipin and a few of his family members. Pinarayi police said that they have registered a case and started an investigation.