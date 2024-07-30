Wayanad landslides: Kerala's heaviest loss in July-August

The multiple landslides that devastated Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, killing at least 89 people, is the largest Kerala has witnessed. Most tragedies have struck in late July or early August when the state receives copious rainfall.

A file photograph of rescue operations at Kokkayar in Idukki in October 2021. Photo: Manorama

The tragedy that hit Pettimudi in Idukki on August 6, 2020, was the biggest landslide-related tragedy in Kerala until now. It claimed 66 lives, with four more still missing.

Houses of plantation workers were swept away in a massive landslide at Pettimudi in Idukki in August 2020. File photo: Manorama

In 2019, Kerala witnessed a series of landslides at Kavalappara in Malappuram, Puthumala in Wayanad and Vilangad in Kozhikode districts. The three tragedies struck on August 8, with Kavalappara being the most catastrophic, with at least 59 presumed dead, including 11 who are still missing. At Puthumala, 17 fatalities were reported, with five still missing.

People search for survivors in a vast area in Puthumala, Wayanad destroyed by a landslide in August 2019. File photo: Manorama

On November 9, 2001, a landslide hit Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram, killing 38 people. At least 33 people were killed in a landslide on July 26, 1974, at Adimali in Idukki.

A vast area was swept away in the landslide that hit Kavalappara in August 2019. File photo: Manorama

The heaviest fatality from a landslide before that was 29 reported in August 1958 at Koottikal in Kottayam. At least 21 people were killed in landslides that hit Kottikkal and Kokkayar in Idukki on October 16, 2021.