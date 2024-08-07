Mar Coorilos loses Rs 15 lakh to cyber fraud

Pathanamthitta: Dr Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, former Metropolitan of the Niranam Diocese of the Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, has reported a loss of Rs 15 lakh in a cyber fraud.

Mar Coorilos has lodged complaints with the Keezhvaipur Police Station and the Cyber Cell.

In his complaint, Mar Coorilos said that on August 2, he received a video call from an individual claiming to be from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The caller accused Mar Coorilos of being involved in a money laundering case connected to a Mumbai-based person named Naresh Goyal and threatened him by showing forged documents.

The fraudster alleged that Mar Coorilos had an account in a Mumbai bank that was used for illegal financial transactions. Using two different mobile numbers, the scamster misled him and demanded money to prevent legal action. The funds were transferred to accounts in Delhi and Jaipur.