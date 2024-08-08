Kerala to hold massive document recovery exercise in Wayanad with single data repository, fee waived

Kerala government will create a unified data repository as part of certificate reclamation and retrieval process to be implemented in landslide hit wards in Wayanad. The government will also waive fees and make relaxations to other regular formalities while issuing various certificates to the survivors of landslide in Wayanad.

The Revenue department has issued an order according to which no fee shall be levied for recreating certificates or duplicates for the landslide survivors in Wayanad and the present formalities being followed for issuance of certificates will be exempted.

As per the plan, the government will use the ration card information available with the Food and Civil Supplies Department as the base data. The Digital University Kerala will develop a unified repository to integrate and collate data pertaining to certificates/civic documents available with the departments concerned using data dumps/API (application programming interface) in cases where data dumps are not available.

SSLC and allied educational qualification data available with Pareeksha Bhavan will also be integrated in the repository for easy access and retrieval. This will be the primary database for issuance of certificates and documents.

Unique identifiers like names, date of birth, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, ration card number, family member names, pin code, ward no. etc will be used to intelligently search the unified repository and matching certificates/documents issued by the departments will be identified.

The certificates/documents hence retrieved will be handed over to the survivors in the relief camps itself. Other certificates which require processing time will be delivered within 30 days after the camps.

Considering the exigency, departments will issue orders to rely on unique identifiers to regenerate the documents and avoid regular formalities like SMS and OTP authentication along with other references, according to the latest order issued by the state government.

Certificates and documents such as Ration cards, Aadhaar cards, Birth certificates, Death certificates, Health cards, etc. which can be processed using the existing data, will be printed and distributed in the relief camps. For cases where the original certificates can only be issued by the agency concerned after processing the collected information, provisional certificates will be provided.

The originals of the reclaimed/retrieved certificates shall be delivered within 30 days following the camps. Additionally, the certificates delivered shall also be made available in the Digi Locker portal to ensure its safety for future use.

As part of the Wayanad Certificate Retrieval Camps, the following certificates and documents shall be made readily available to the affected citizens.

Aadhaar Card, Ration card, Voters ID card (EPIC Card), UDID Card, Vehicle Registration (RC Book), Driving License, Health Card, Mahatma Gandhi NREGS Job Card, Employment registration card, Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Ownership Certificate, Caste Certificate, Community Certificate, Land Deeds, Certificates and Mark lists proving educational qualifications issued by the Pareeksha Bhavan - SSLC, THSLC, KTET, TTC, DEd, DElEd, KGTE (Type writing), Arabic Language Teacher Exam, NTEC etc, Certificates and mark lists of Plus Two (HSE), VHSE, ITI, Polytechnic certificates and Bank Passbooks/ATM cards.

The District Administration will take steps to facilitate reclamation of documents like Passport, PAN card, LPG card in the next phase.