Wayanad landslides: Army partially withdraws from search operations

Wayanad: The Indian Army personnel have partially withdrawn from the search operations in the landslide-hit regions of Wayanad on Thursday. PWD minister P A Mohamed Riyas announced the army's decision and thanked them for their service. Army was deployed in the disaster-hit regions of Wayanad soon after the multiple landslides that killed hundreds made headlines.



Riyas said the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge built in a record time by the Army was instrumental in intensifying the search and rescue operations in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas which were devastated by the disaster and isolated completely.

The Minister told reporters at the District Collectorate here it was painful to see them leave as everyone worked together, "like one body and mind", all these days. He said that the Army came at a time of distress and therefore, there was an emotional difficulty in bidding them farewell.

"But, they have fulfilled their duty completely. They ensured that no lives were lost after their arrival. They have many other responsibilities as well. I realise that. So we thank them for their services," Riyas said, after which mementos were handed over to the Army officers present at the press briefing.

One of the Army officers present there said that they were not leaving completely as a small contingent will remain in the area to maintain the Bailey bridge and to assist with the search operations in difficult to access areas deep in the forests along the Chaliyar river.

"Though we are leaving, our hearts are with the people of Kerala, Wayanad and Meppadi particularly. We are thankful to the ministers, local administration, the police and emergency service personnel as well as the people for all their support," the officer told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ghatak commandos of the army will continue the search for the missing people along with Kerala police and forest officials. A team of 12 personnel are deployed for the special search drive in Sunrise Valley and the regions close to Chaliyar river stretching from Soochippara to Parappanppara from Tuesday. Several contingents of the Army arrived in Wayanad after the landslides wiped away several parts of the hill district on July 30.

(With PTI inputs)