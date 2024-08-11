Malappuram: Muslim League leader and former minister K Kutty Ahammed Kutty passed away at his residence in Tanur here on Sunday. He was 71. Kutty was the minister for local self-government in the Oommen Chandy cabinet in 2004.

Born in Malappuram on January 15, 1953, Kutty started his political career through the trade union. He was first elected to the assembly from the Tanur constituency in the byelections held in 1992. The three-time MLA was elected to the assembly from Tirurangadi constituency in 2001 and 2006. As a minister for local self-government, he was an avid advocate of decentralisation of powers. Kutty is survived by his wife and three children.

Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty expressed shock over Kutty's demise. Talking to Manorama News, Kunhalikutty recollected the late leader's great contributions to the party. He added that Kutty's demise was a great loss to the party.