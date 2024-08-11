Wayanad: The second phase of the massive search has commenced in the landslide-hit regions of Wayanad on Sunday. Participation of survivors is also ensured in today's search similar to the operation carried out on Friday. The massive search is being held in six zones including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Punchirimattam, and village office premises.

Besides the police and fire force personnel, volunteers of various service and youth outfits, survivors of the landslides and kin of the victims also became part of the search operations.



Hundreds of civil volunteers including women could be seen marching towards the mountain regions crossing the Bailey bridge, constructed by the Army recently, here in the morning.



Only those who registered before 9 am on Sunday were allowed to join the search. According to the state government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing.

The relatives and survivors from the relief camps along with locals are included in the search team to assist the rescue workers in identifying the places. The government has arranged excavators and other equipment along with hundreds of rescue workers to take part in the operation. Cadaver dogs were also taken to the spot to trace the spots where human remains are trapped under the debris.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the relatives are being made part of the search operations as a "last ditch effort" to find people who are still missing as all other possible means have been exhausted.

Meanwhile, the special search drive in the risky terrain of Soochippara and downstream of Chaliyar river will resume on Monday.

The search operations took a break on Friday afternoon as the area was handed over to the SPG in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of the northern hilly district of Kerala.

On Saturday, Modi visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the Central government will "spare no effort" in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as "nature displaying its furious form."

The Prime Minister, who arrived in the hill district by helicopter from Kannur airport, conducted an aerial survey, walked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a first-hand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides, visited one of the relief camps and interacted with survivors, including two children who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. After the review meeting, he assured that the central government would stand by the Kerala government in all relief and rehabilitation efforts for the landslide survivors.