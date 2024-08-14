Gang abducts passenger from autorickshaw near TVM airport

Thiruvananthapuram: A gang of unidentified men allegedly kidnapped a male passenger from an autorickshaw here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The identity of the kidnapped man is yet to be ascertained and investigations are on, they said.

It is suspected that he arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. As per the statement of the autorickshaw driver to the police, the man got into the vehicle from near the entrance of the airport.



The man, apparently in his 30s, asked the autorickshaw driver to take him to the bus depot for a trip to Nagercoil. As the autorickshaw was heading toward the Thampanoor bus depot, two cars with a gang of eight men suddenly waylaid the vehicle when it reached near Sreekandeswaram area and forcibly shifted the passenger to a car and sped away.

"Investigations are going on based on the statement of the autorickshaw driver. According to him, the kidnapped man spoke Tamil," a police officer added. It's not ascertained whether the man came out of the airport and if he was carrying any luggage, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

