Missing 13-year-old Assamese girl spotted on train to Kanyakumari, TN police notified

Thiruvananthapuram: The 13-year-old Assamese girl, who left her home in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, was spotted on a train bound to Kanyakumari, police said on Wednesday. The girl's father identified the photograph clicked by a passenger. The cops have notified the Tamil Nadu police about the matter.

A widespread search is on for the girl who left home after an alleged altercation with her mother. The girl, Tasmeen Begum, who speaks only Assamese had been living with her parents and two younger siblings at a rented house in Kazhakkoottam for a month.

She was onboard Bengaluru-Kanyakumari express train. She boarded the train from Thampanoor at 1pm. The passenger clicked the girl's photograph before leaving the train in Neyyatinkara. The girl had Rs 40 with her, she said. The passenger contacted the police after 3am on noticing the girl's photograph on news.

"She left home with a bag which contained Rs 50. I had scolded her for fighting with her sibling," Tasmeen's mother told Manorama News.

According to the police, the girl quarrelled with a younger sibling after 8 am when the parents were not home. The mother scolded her on returning home around 9.45 am and went back to work. The girl is understood to have left the house shortly afterwards. The girl took a bag and some clothes, the police said.

The parents informed the police only around 4 pm. The police sought the help of a translator to interact with the girl's parents. The couple has four children, including a son who works in Chennai.

"There are some clues so we have divided search teams. We just hope the child is safe," Deputy Commissioner of Police, B V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, told media persons around 10.30 pm.

Based on a suspicion that the girl might have boarded a train back to Assam, police teams searched at least two trains at the Palakkad Junction Railway Station, but in vain.

If you have any information on the missing girl, please contact: 9497960113