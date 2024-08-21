Kalamandalam opposes fashion photoshoot for disrespectful portrayal of Kathakali

Thrissur: Kerala Kalamandalam, the state's premier institute for learning traditional art forms, has opposed a fashion photoshoot that depicted Kathakali disrespectfully.

The photos, shared on social media, showed a woman model wearing modern dress with Kathakali make-up.



Kerala Kalamandalam vice-chancellor Dr B Ananda Krishnan said the portrayal distorts and mocks the art form. He said a complaint will be filed with the district police chief seeking action against people involved in the photoshoot.

A controversy arose when the photos were circulated on social media garnering significant attention. Following complaints from artists and others, the Kalamandalam administration decided to approach the police.

A few snaps from a Kathakali photoshoot shared online. Credit: To the rightful owner

Kalamandalam trains students in classical dance and theatre forms like Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Kudiyattam, Thullal, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Nangiar Koothu, besides the percussion instruments like chenda, maddalam and mizhavu.

Established in 1930 by Kerala's preeminent poet Vallathol Narayana Menon, it became a deemed-to-be university in 2006.