Treasure found in Malappuram were Egyptian coins of Fatimid dynasty

Malappuram: The coins found in a copper box at Ponmala panchayat in Malappuram were of Egyptian origin belonging to the Fatimid dynasty, a study conducted by the archaeology department has found out. The treasure was found in the compound of Chengottur native of Karthyayini on February 2, 2022, while workers were making rainwater collection pits.

A collection of eight coins and one partially damaged coin was found enclosed in a copper box. The archaeology department inspected the treasures last year and they have published the report.

“The excavation of Egyptian coins is very rare in Kerala. So the treasure found in Malappuram has very historical importance. The Fatimid Caliphate has succeeded in building a huge business network with foreign countries ranging from Spain to India. The coins found in Ponmala had circulated during the period 1036-1094,” said K Krishnaraj, Pazhasiraja Museum Director.

The historical importance of the coins can only be proved after conducting more studies, officials said. Fatimid dynasty was a political and religious dynasty that dominated an empire in North Africa and subsequently in the Middle East from 909 to 1171 CE, according to Britannica.com. It took its name from Fāṭimah, daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, from whom the Fatimids claimed descent.