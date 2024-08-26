Wayanad: Over 2000 people who were displaced in the massive landslides at Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Punchirimattom were shifted from relief camps to houses of relatives and rented accomodations arranged by the state government. Schools which were operated as relief camps will resume classes from Tuesday.



The temporary rehabilitation process of the victims of landslides was completed on Saturday, confirmed the government. All the 728 surviving families from the relief camps were shifted to rented accommodations. A total of 2,569 people have been shifted to various government quarters and other rented accommodations, authorities added.

At the same time, search for the missing people will resume in the disaster-hit areas on Monday. A central team is also expected to visit the sites to study the scope of rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government will convene an all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss the rehabilitation of landslide survivors. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for the meeting which would be held via online, a CMO statement said on Sunday.

Various ministers, including revenue and housing, forest and wildlife, electricity, transportation, finance, public works would attend the meeting along with the chief secretary and the respective additional chief secretaries.

The devastating landslides that had hit the hilly Wayanad district on July 30 claimed over 200 lives.

The landslides had completely wiped out three villages in Wayanad with 119 people still unaccounted for.

(With PTI inputs)