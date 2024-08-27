Hortus Vayana: Writers from three generations discuss state of Malayalam literature

Kozhikode: The venue witnessed the convergence of writers representing three generations airing their insights into how people approached literature over changing times.

At ‘Hortus Vayana’ (Hortus reading), one of the district-level literary events organised on Manorama premises at Nadakavu, Kozhikode, ahead of the Hortus international literary and cultural festival to be held in November, the three writers engaged in a candid discussion and provided several interesting observations about the world of books.

Writer and social critic M N Karassery, the seniormost among the three, recalled the times when readers of Malayalam literature were ready to buy a book, which cost as much as a sack of rice those days. That book was ‘Indulekha’, the first complete novel in the language, which was sold out in three months, he said.

Film actor and writer Joy Mathew, who studied under Karassery, had no qualms in revealing that even though he had read books by Albert Camus and Anand and engaged in writing of his own, worked as an actor and director and dabbled in book publishing, he had not heard about the third and the youngest participant, Nimna Vijay, till the other day. Joy Mathew expressed no surprise or regret for being ignorant that 28 editions of Nimna’s book have been published so far.

Meanwhile, Nimna cited incidents from her own life to establish that the days of Malayalam readers who once queued up to purchase copies of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ are still not over. She is the author of ‘Ettavum priyappetta ennodu’, a bestseller novel which is the current rage among the new-generation readers.

At the same time, the three writers did not try to hide their differences on various topics. “Writers have now lost the prime position in society that they once enjoyed. Literature has now become almost meaningless,” opined Karassery.

According to Joy Mathew, his generation, which grew up on books such as Anand’s ‘Alkoottam’, felt that the works of new-generation authors lacked depth and intensity.

However, Nimna was glad and proud that it was an approval for the new-generation reading habits that popular books are discussed at serious literary events.

Despite their contrasting views, all three writers expressed happiness for living in an age when literature is witnessing a revival.

Referring to the status of UNESCO’s Literary City acquired by Kozhikode, the three writers elaborated on their connections with the place. “Before it became a city of literature, Kozhikode was also known as a place of honesty,” said Karassery. He also felt grateful for being present at some literary events held during the evenings in Kozhikode which were attended by giants such as S K Pottekkatt, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Uroob and M T Vasudevan Nair during their prime.

Joy Mathew said that even when you travel far away from the place, the attraction of Kozhikode never wanes and you always come back to it. The actor still remembered dramatist Madhu Master and Bodhi Books with whom he was once associated. “While working in theatre, I used to walk all the way from Beypore to Malaparamba after midnight as the last bus would have left,” said Joy Mathew.

Similarly, Nimna said Kozhikode was dear to her as the city had published her first two books. She also spoke on how the loneliness and sadness felt after leaving Kozhikode made her a writer.

Winding up the discussion, Karassery observed, “Malayalis were not created by Kerala. In reality, it was Malayalam that created Keralites.”

The writers also responded to questions from the audience. ‘Manorama’ Bureau Chief Jayan Menon and Assistant Editors Manoj Thekkedath and Joseph Punnaveli spoke. Chief Sub-Editor Dr M K Santhosh Kumar read selected passages from O V Vijayan’s ‘Khasakinte Ithihasam.’

The event was held as a prelude to ‘Hortus’ international literary and cultural festival to be organised by Malayala Manorama at Kozhikode beach from November 1 to 3. Similar ‘Hortus vayana’ sessions will take place in all districts of the state.