Thiruvananthapuram: Museum police here on Wednesday recorded the statement of the female actor who filed a complaint against senior Malayalam actor Siddique for sexually assaulting her. The actor who started her career as a junior artist and acted in movies including Telugu and Malayalam films filed a complaint with the state police chief via email on Tuesday. A team led by a Sub Inspector from Museum Police station recorded the actor's statement.



An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against Siddique at Museum police station, a senior police officer said. The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Siddique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

This is the second FIR against a high-profile film personality following the allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report. The first case registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009. She alleged that the director had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the movie 'Paleri Manikyam' in 2009.

Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Sidhique had also resigned from his post as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him. The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them. Subsequently, more complaints surfaced.

