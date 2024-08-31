Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Odiyan director Shrikumar Menon booked for alleged sexual assault of junior artist at hotel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2024 10:37 AM IST
Shrikumar Menon. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Director VA Shrikumar Menon has been booked by Maradu Police based on a complaint from a junior artist. The complaint alleges that the director sexually assaulted her at a hotel. The artist’s statement will be recorded online on Sunday.

The woman and her family are currently on a pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. She filed the complaint via email from there last week. The Maradu police registered the case following the complaint recently.

The assault reportedly occurred after the director, Shrikumar Menon, who is known for his ad films, promised her an opportunity to act in an ad film. He is the director of the Malayalam blockbuster Odiyan. Additionally, the junior artist has filed a complaint against actor Baburaj. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE