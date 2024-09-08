Kerala police bags Centre's award for fighting online crimes against women, children

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police on Sunday bagged the Ministry of Home Affairs award for effectively combating online crimes against women and children. The award was announced as part of the first anniversary of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination centre.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media and said it was a proud moment for Kerala.

"Proud moment for Kerala as our efforts in combating cyber crimes have been recognized by @HMOIndia as part of the foundation day celebrations of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The award for commendable performance in handling online crime against women and children highlights our commitment to ensuring a safer digital space," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will receive the award at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Last week, Kerala police carried out a massive hunt against those who search, collect, and share child pornographic images on the internet and registered 37 cases. A total of 455 locations were raided and six were arrested on September 3 under the mission called Operation P-Hunt.



The arrests were made in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode Rural, and Kasaragod police districts. The highest number of raids were carried out in Malappuram district, where 60 locations were searched and 23 devices were seized.

(With PTI inputs)