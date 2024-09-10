MGNREGS workers to receive festival allowance of Rs 1000

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced a festival allowance of Rs 1000 for workers registered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) ahead of the Onam season. According to Finance Minister KN Balagopal, Rs 56.91 crore has been allocated to distribute the allowance to 5.69 lakh workers who completed at least 100 working days in the previous financial year.

In addition, workers under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme will also receive Rs 1000 as bonus. A total of 5,929 workers, who completed a minimum of 100 labour days are eligible for the amount.

The government has allocated a Market Development Grant of Rs 10 crore to coir manufacturing units in the government and cooperative sectors. This grant will benefit organisations like Coir Mats and Mattings Societies, Foam Mattings India Ltd., the State Coir Corporation, and Coirfed. This special financial aid aims to ensure that workers in these units receive the Onam benefits.

In a big relief for people who lost jobs due to the closure of coir units, the government-sanctioned exgratia payment of Rs 2000. A total of 10,732 employees from private cooperative societies that produced less than 100 quintals of coir during its service period will get this amount. A sum of Rs 2.15 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

Apart from this, the government sanctioned Rs 19.81 crore to 9,000 agents working under the National Savings Scheme. Each agent will receive one instalment of the allocated amount.

To boost the Handloom School Uniform Programme, the government earmarked Rs 30 crore. This funding will be distributed among handloom workers who wove free uniforms for students in government and aided Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools.