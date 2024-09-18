Kollam hit-and-run: Sreekutty doesn’t drink, was trapped by husband for child's custody, claims mother

Kollam: Sreekutty (27), a doctor from Thiruvananthapuram who was arrested in connection with the Mynagappally hit-and-run case, was trapped in the case by her estranged husband, and she did not consume alcohol, her mother Surasi told Manorama News on Wednesday.

"Sreekutty never drinks. She was likely trapped by her estranged husband, Soni, in a bid to gain custody of their child," Sreekutty's mother said. “She has two vehicles. Why would she travel in another car then? The driver (Ajmal) probably spiked her drink. He must have conspired with her husband," she added. However, she did not provide any evidence linking Mohammed Ajmal, the main accused in the case, to Soni. Surasi also said the police should investigate her daughter's husband.

P Kunjumol (45), from Anurkkavu, Mynagappally, was killed in the hit-and-run incident on Monday. Ajmal (29), a cab driver from Patharam, Bharanikavu, and Sreekutty, were arrested in connection with the accident. Ajmal, who was driving at the time, has been charged with deliberate homicide, while Sreekutty faces charges of incitement for allegedly urging Ajmal to flee the scene without attempting a rescue. Both tested positive for alcohol.

The accident occurred as Ajmal was returning from an Onam celebration and drinking session with a friend in Mayyanad. Police have stated that the car’s owner will be summoned for a detailed statement, and the process of cancelling Ajmal’s driving licence has been initiated.