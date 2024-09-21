Kollam hit-and-run case: Sreekutty testifies against Ajmal; accuses him of swindling Rs 20 lakh, gold jewellery

Kollam: The Mynagappally hit-and-run case, which claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman, has taken a new turn as Dr Sreekutty (27) from Neyyattinkara, has given a statement implicating her co-accused, Ajmal, from Karunagappally. During the interrogation, Sreekutty told police that Ajmal had forced her to consume alcohol before the incident. Both Ajmal and Sreekutty are currently in police custody.

Kunjumol, a resident of Panjippulluvila in Mynagappally, was killed on September 15 at Anoorkkavu here when a car driven by Ajmal mowed her down. Eyewitnesses reported that despite their efforts to intervene, Ajmal deliberately ran over Kunjumol with the vehicle in a bid to escape.

In her statement, Sreekutty claimed Ajmal deceived her into giving him Rs 20 lakh and gold jewellery. She maintained a friendship with him to recover her belongings. Seated in the rear of the car, Sreekutty claimed she neither saw Kunjumol fall nor the car running over her. Claiming innocence, Sreekutty alleged manipulation into the situation.

In court, the defence counsel argued that Ajmal drove away out of fear of being attacked by the witnesses. They also claimed that Sreekutty was wrongly implicated as an accused in the case. However, the prosecution refuted these claims, arguing that the incident escalated from a mere accident between a scooter and a car to an act of homicide.

They also pointed out that Dr Sreekutty failed to attempt any rescue measures and instead encouraged Ajmal to flee, making her complicit in the crime. While the police requested three days of custody for further investigation, the Sasthamcotta Judicial First Class Magistrate granted only two days.

The accident occurred when Kunjumol and her sister-in-law, Fousiya, were on their way home after shopping. Ajmal's car collided with the two-wheeler on which Kunjumol was riding and ran over her. As Ajmal fled the scene, he crashed into two more vehicles before hitting a wall. He then abandoned the car and escaped, while Sreekutty sought refuge in a nearby house. Locals, who had been pursuing the car, apprehended her and handed her over to the police.