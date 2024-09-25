Mukesh should decide whether to resign, depends on sense of morality & propriety: P K Sreemathy

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPM leader and national president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), P K Sreemathy, has refused to support Mukesh following his arrest in connection with a rape case.

Commenting on the matter, Sreemathy stated that it is up to Mukesh to decide whether he should resign. She further emphasised that morality and propriety are matters for him to decide.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday formally arrested actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh in connection with a sexual harassment case. He was granted bail shortly after undergoing a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital.

Earlier in August, an FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was filed against Mukesh at the Maradu police station in Kochi. Additional charges under IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 454 (trespassing), have also been slapped against him.