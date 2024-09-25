Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mukesh should decide whether to resign, depends on sense of morality & propriety: P K Sreemathy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2024 12:46 PM IST Updated: September 25, 2024 12:57 PM IST
pk sreemathy
PK Sreemathy addressing the media. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPM leader and national president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), P K Sreemathy, has refused to support Mukesh following his arrest in connection with a rape case.

Commenting on the matter, Sreemathy stated that it is up to Mukesh to decide whether he should resign. She further emphasised that morality and propriety are matters for him to decide.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday formally arrested actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh in connection with a sexual harassment case. He was granted bail shortly after undergoing a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital.

Earlier in August, an FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was filed against Mukesh at the Maradu police station in Kochi. Additional charges under IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 454 (trespassing), have also been slapped against him.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE