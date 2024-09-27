Siddique's lookout notice published in Malayalam, English newspapers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday published a lookout notice for Malayalam actor Siddique, an accused in a rape case, in a Malayalam and English newspaper. The notice states that Siddique is absconding and requests anyone who locates him to inform the police.



"The person seen in the photo is film artist Siddique. He is the accused in a case registered at the Museum Police Station and is currently absconding. If any information regarding his whereabouts is available, it should be reported. The contact numbers to report information are Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner (9497996991), Range DIG (9497998993), Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner (9497990002), and Museum Police Station (0471–2315096). The notice is issued under the name of the Crime Branch Superintendent of Police,” the notice read.

Siddique has been missing for three days after the High Court denied him anticipatory bail in the rape case involving a young actor. The accused has now moved to the Supreme Court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is expected to represent Siddique in the case. It is indicated that the defence will argue about the delay in filing the complaint and Siddique's lack of a criminal record. The government is also likely to file an objection in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the police investigation to locate Siddique is ongoing. Three weeks ago, a search notice was issued to all airports. The Museum Police registered the case based on the actress's complaint, charging Siddique under sections for rape (IPC 376) and criminal intimidation (506). The actor revealed to the police that she was assaulted in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel in January 2016. According to her statement, she encountered Siddique during the preview screening of his film Sukhamaayirikkatte at a theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.