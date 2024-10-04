Thomas Cherian's mortal remains reach Elanthoor, funeral to be held soon

Pathanamthitta: The funeral of Odalil Puthenvettil Thomas Cherian, a native of Elathoor East who died in a plane crash over the Rohtang Pass in 1968, will be held here on Friday. The soldier's mortal remains were brought to the residence of Shaiju K Mathew, son of Cherian’s elder brother, Thomas Mathew.

Family members said the remains would be escorted by the military from Elanthur Market junction at 10.30 am. At 12.15 pm, Kuriakose Mar Clemis Metropolitan will perform the third order of the funeral service.

The funeral procession to St Peter's Orthodox Church, Karur, will commence at 12.40 pm. The body will be kept for public viewing between 1 and 2 pm. The final service will begin at 2 pm and be officiated by Dr Abraham Mar Seraphim Metropolitan. The body will be laid to rest with full military honours in a specially prepared burial chamber.

Elaborate parking arrangements have been made for those attending the funeral at the grounds near Karur School. Only vehicles of Metropolitans, government officials, ministers, and media personnel will be allowed to park on the church premises.

Only special guests, family members, and priests will be allowed inside the church, while others can view the service via facilities arranged in the church auditorium and the adjacent pandal.

Thomas Cherian, a 22-year-old craftsman in the Indian Army, lost his life when an Indian Air Force Antonov-12 aircraft crashed over the Rohtang Pass. The twin-engine turboprop, carrying 102 people, went missing on February 7, 1968, during a flight from Chandigarh to Leh. Cherian’s remains, along with those of three others, were recovered earlier this week during a joint operation by the Dogra Scouts and Tiranga Mountain Rescue team.