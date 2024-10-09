Malayalam
Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 Lottery Result 2024: First prize for ticket TG 434222 from Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2024 02:13 PM IST Updated: October 09, 2024 03:06 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Onam Bumper Result Live: The much-anticipated draw for the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery took place at 2 pm in Gorkhi Bhavan here on Wednesday.  Finance Minister KN Balagopal inaugurated the event in the presence of MLA VK Prasanth and Abraham Renn, Director of the Lottery Department. The winning ticket of Rs 25 crore was sold by Jineesh, an agent from Wayanad district.

List of lucky winners
First prize (Rs 25 crore): TG 434222

Second Prize (Rs 1 crore): TA 507676, TB 220261, TB 749816, TE 329095, TE 340072, TE 488812, TD 281025, TD 519261, TH 346533, TH 378331, TH 612456, TE 815670, TH 714520, TH 111240, TJ 201260, TJ 317658, TJ 432135, TJ 676984, TJ 123040, TK 124175

Third Prize (Rs 50 lakh): TA 109437, TD 796695, TJ 397265, TA 632476, TE 208023, TB 449084, TB 465842, TC 147286, TC 556414, TD 197941, TE 327725, TG 206219, TG 301775, TH 446870, TH 564251, TJ 607008, TK 123877, TK 323126, TL 194832, TL 237482

Fourth prize (Rs 5 lakh): TA 340359, TB 157682, TC 358278, TD 168214, TE 344769, TG 789870, TH 305765, TJ 755588, TK 379020, TL 322274

Fifth prize (Rs 2 lakh): TA 776439, TG 196466, TB 146716, TC 138022, TD 626998, TE 329881, TH 146868, TJ 304820, TK 802075, TL 279622

The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper, with a ticket price of Rs 500, offers a staggering first prize of Rs 25 crore. From the Rs 25 crore prize for the bumper winner, the agent will receive 10 per cent, which amounts to Rs 2.5 crore. The lottery also includes a second prize of Rs 1 crore for 20 winners and a third prize of Rs 50 lakh for 20 people. There are a total of nine prizes. The total prize money to be distributed is Rs 125.54 crore. Out of the 80 lakh printed tickets, 72 lakh tickets were sold by Tuesday evening. 

