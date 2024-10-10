Malayalam
Prayaga Martin says she had to Google to know who gangster Omprakash was

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 08:31 PM IST
Prayaga Martin.
Topic | Ernakulam

Prayaga Martin said she had to Google to find out who the gangster Omprakash was. The actor was responding to mediapersons after questioning by the police in a drug case in Kochi.

Cops quizzed actors Prayaga and Sreenath Bhasi on Thursday as they attended a hotel room used by Omprakash in connection with an Alan Walker music show in Kochi last week. Drugs were seized from the hotel room.

"Part of living this life is socialising, and we meet many people. It is not possible to know if they are criminals. The only thing we can do is behave properly," Prayaga told journalists after being questioned by the police.

Prayaga said she went to the hotel with her friends, but claimed to not have any knowledge of the gangster. "I had to google to find who he was," she said.

