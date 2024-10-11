'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' online leak: 2 TN natives held from Bengaluru; website shut down

Kochi: Two Tamil Nadu natives were nabbed from Bengaluru on Friday for circulating a pirated version of the Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM). The accused, Praveen and Kumaresan, were caught by Cyber police. The pirated versions were released through the website 'Onetamilmv', which has since been shut down by the cyber cell. There are reports that the accused are members of the infamous Tamil Rockers website, which has been leaking movies online for years.

According to police, three people were operating the site. A Satyamangalam native has yet to be apprehended. The accused had released pirated versions of the movie within hours of its release. As per reports, the film was recorded using a mobile phone in a theatre in Coimbatore. Police said the accused also possessed a pirated version of the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, which was released on Thursday.

Police registered a case based on the complaint of Jithin Laal, the director of ARM. He had shared a video of a train passenger watching a theatre print of ARM on his mobile phone. He shared the visual with a caption that said it was heartbreaking. His friend sent the video to Jithin.