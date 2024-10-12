72ft 'Kettukala' figure collapses during Ochira Kalavela festival, no casualties

Kollam: A major tragedy was averted at the Ochira Parabrahma Temple on Saturday when one of the giant structures collapsed during the festival.

The "Kettukala," a pair of giant ox figures, had been brought to the temple grounds as part of the Oachira Kalavela celebrations. The swift action of moving the crowd away helped prevent a serious disaster, and no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred while the 72-foot figure, known as Kalabhairavan, was being lifted by a crane and moved to the temple. Kalabhairavan is considered the largest figure among all those brought to the temple for the festival and has an estimated production cost of Rs 14 lakh.