Finance Dept initiates confidential survey to analyse need to train senior officers

The Department of Finance will assess the need for training for its officers to understand skill levels, gaps, and future needs. Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak has issued a circular directing all officers of and above the rank of deputy secretaries to answer a questionnaire as part of Training Need Analysis (TNA).



The survey will gather insights regarding current skills, areas where additional training is needed and any other relevant feedback, according to the circular.

A Jayathilak said that such an initiative is being undertaken for the first time in the finance department. "This is part of re-engineering the department to meet the latest needs. We are an advisory department, not an implementation wing. So we need to stay abreast of modern financial tools and should be able to deal with legal contracts and international agreements. We have held discussions with premier institutes like the IIM, the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), the IIFM ( Indian Institute of Financial Management) etc. Courses will be customised based on the specific needs of Kerala and experts will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram," said Jayathilak.

Officers have been asked to answer the questions authentically and with sincerity. The communique notes that their answers 'will be treated with utmost confidentiality and be used only for improving training programmes'. The deadline for submitting the questionnaire is October 25.

The questionnaire includes queries on understanding of the Kerala Financial Code, knowledge of financial management, familiarity with rules regarding e-tender, disposal of scrap etc. Confidence levels in applying service rules in decision-making, knowledge about conduct rules, disciplinary procedures, skills in financial planning, budgeting and knowledge about internal audit processes will be assessed.

Questions on public debt management, state taxation policies, involvement in economic development discussions, and e-governance initiatives have also been included as part of the assessment. The officers will be assessed on their familiarity with data security, privacy, confidence in using analytical tools for financial reporting, and proficiency in data visualisation. One section has been devoted to getting an idea about officers' leadership skills, communication skills, public speaking on financial topics, ability to resolve conflicts in financial discussions and time management during peak financial periods.

"The primary goal of the TNA is to identify specific training requirements within the Finance department. By understanding the needs, training programmes can be designed that will not only enhance individual competencies but also improve overall departmental performance," A Jayathilak noted in the circular. A total of 24 sections have been included in the questionnaire.