Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 5 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki predicting heavy rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 mm.

According to the weather body, rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to occur in most places of Kerala until November 2.

Squally weather, with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, is expected along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast until Sunday. Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to the rough weather conditions.

Probable impacts due to heavy rainfall

- Poor visibility

- Temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees

- Power disruption

- Damage to crops

- Landslide/ mudslide/ landslip

Actions suggested

- Follow traffic advisories issued, if any

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities