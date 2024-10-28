Plus One student aces in Manorama Human Story Learning Puzzle competition, wins brand new car

Sharon Rajesh, a Plus One student at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Irinjalakkuda, won the mega prize, a brand new car, in the Manorama Human Story Learning Puzzle Competition.

The event, which had enthusiastic participation from lakhs of Malayala Manorama readers, also awarded bumper prizes of one sovereign gold each to U K Lakshmipriya of Nadavayal in Wayanad, and Thomas Mathew of Aluva, Ernakulam.

The 26-day-long competition, which began on August 22, drew over 35,000 winners, each walking away with prizes ranging from gold coins, bicycles, and celebrity-signed pens to Kitex school bags, Wonder La tickets, and special editions of Tell Me Why.

Sharon, the mega prize winner, is the son of Rajesh Joseph, a supervisor at Lulu Hypermarket, and Shyni, from Kannamparambil in Mullakkad, Irinjalakkuda.

Lakshmipriya is a sixth-standard student at St. Thomas HSS in Nadavayal, while Thomas Mathew, who hails from Ashokapuram in Aluva, has spent 20 years working in Dubai.

For those who carefully pasted their human story cards, the journey continued until the final round. The scores of all finalists can be checked on the official website, www.manoramacontests.com.