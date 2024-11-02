TDB announces Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for Sabarimala pilgrims

Thiruvananthapuram: In a review meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced free health insurance coverage for all devotees visiting Sabarimala on Saturday. Under this new scheme, the kin of any pilgrim who passes away during the pilgrimage will get up to Rs 5 lakh from the Travancore Devasom Board. The authorities will also make arrangements for transporting the mortal remains to the pilgrim's hometown.

In anticipation of the huge rush, the state government has decided to deploy close to 14,000 police officials and volunteers, increase parking facilities to 10,000 slots, and display restaurant rate cards in various regional languages.

The government has also ensured health facilities at Nilakkal, Sannidhanam, Kottayam Medical College, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, and Kanjirapally General Hospital.

State Devasom Minister V N Vasavan said no pilgrim would have to return without a darshan. "The virtual queue booking has started. Besides, there will be 10,000 daily tickets for darshan for those who do not book online. Everything will be prepared to ensure a smooth pilgrimage," he added.

Sabarimala temple will open on November 16 for Mandala Pooja and will remain open till the last week of December. It will then close for a brief period and reopen on the third week of January.