Migrant worker suffers electric shock while relocating poles in Chavakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2024 03:17 PM IST Updated: November 07, 2024 03:35 PM IST
Photo: Screengrab/Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A migrant worker, Vikas Bhawri from Jharkhand, suffered an electric shock and sustained burns while relocating electric poles in Edakkazhiyur, Chavakkad, on Wednesday. Visuals of the incident and rescue operations surfaced on Thursday.

The power lines on the roadside poles were being shifted as part of the National Highway development work. Vikas came in contact with the live wire and was left hanging from the pole. Other workers climbed up the pole and brought him down. He was then shifted to a private hospital in Chavakkad. 

Hospital officials said that he sustained severe burns but is now out of danger. KSEB Assistant Executive Engineer in Chavakkad noted that the power supply for the highway development work was disconnected from morning till the work was completed.

