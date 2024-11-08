Rain intensifies across Kerala; orange alert in three districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta on Friday, predicting very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Meanwhile, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki are under a yellow alert (heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm).

Rain accompanied by thundershowers will likely occur in many places in Kerala until November 14. Squally weather is expected along the Kerala-Lakshadweep Coast, with wind speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

Probable impacts due to heavy rainfall

- Poor visibility

- Temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees

- Power disruption

- Damage to crops

- Landslide/ mudslide/ landslip

Actions suggested

- Follow traffic advisories issued, if any

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities