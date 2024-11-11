Kerala’s first seaplane was attached by bank; buyer dismantled and shipped it to the US years ago

The seaplane, which is expected to give a big boost to tourism in Kerala, has arrived in the state and the first landing in water took place near Bolgatty Palace in Kochi backwaters on Monday. The aircraft had taken off from Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery and will conduct services between Kochi, Mattupetty and Agatti.

While Kerala is celebrating the first landing of a seaplane in water, it is worth remembering another seaplane that had been parked for many years at Nedumbassery airport before being dismantled and shipped to the USA as parts. That aircraft was Kerala’s first seaplane, but its services never took off.

The seaplane was brought to Kerala by two Malayali pilots, Captain Sudheesh George and Captain Sooraj George, who set up a company named Seabird Seaplane Private Limited based in Kochi in November 2012 along with some other investors. In 2015, the pilots purchased a seaplane from Quest, a USA-based company for around Rs 15 crore. A loan for Rs 4.15 crore was also taken from the Federal Bank for the purpose. Sudheesh and Sooraj themselves flew the nine-seater aircraft of Kodiak 100 series all the way from the USA to Nedumbassery.

Troubles begin

The pioneering pilots and promoters of Seabird mainly intended to conduct services connecting various islands in the Lakshadweep. In addition to providing a thrust to tourism in Lakshadweep, the seaplane was expected to fly as an ambulance for residents of the islands. However, the company did not receive approval from DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to conduct the service.

“Till then, no seaplane had flown in India and DGCA lacked specific rules for such aircraft, which proved a hurdle in providing clearance,” said Captain Sudheesh.

With DGCA denying clearance, the seaplane was parked at Nedumbassery airport. Meanwhile, the bank started recovery proceedings as the company could not repay the loan. Another Rs 4 lakh was pending as parking fees for Kochi airport.

India’s first seaplane attachment

After the liabilities exceeded Rs 6 crore, including regular and penal interests, Federal Bank approached NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), Chennai seeking attachment of the seaplane under IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code).

Subsequently, a team comprising recovery officers of the bank and the liquidator appointed by the tribunal attached the seaplane, which was the first such incident in the country. The seaplane was later auctioned and a USA-based dealer bought it for around Rs 3 crore. A major share of the money went to Federal Bank, but it was insufficient to meet the liabilities. Currently, the bank is reportedly pursuing legal action against the promoters.

Shipped in container to the USA

The seaplane, which was not in an operational condition as it was grounded for many years in Kochi airport, was dismantled by the buyer and shipped as different parts, including the engine, in a container to the USA. Moreover, it needed alterations in software and change of tyres to fly again. The USA-based buyer reportedly planned to assemble the parts and resell the seaplane in that country.

New hopes

With the Central Government announcing new policies encouraging seaplanes and several corporates entering the scene, the DGCA is now giving clearance for these services. “Had the DGCA adopted a similar stand earlier, Seabird Seaplane services would have been a big success,” Captain Sudheesh told Manorama Online.