Kochi man held for using female actors' photos to offer fake escort service

Kochi: The City Cyber Police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding Malayalis in the Middle East by promoting escort services using the names and images of popular actors. Shyam Mohan (37), a resident of Elamakkara, was taken into custody following complaints of two female actors to the City Police Commissioner.

According to the police investigation, Shyam Mohan was active in social media groups that were popular among Malayalis in the Gulf region. Through these platforms, he allegedly circulated photos of actors, promising opportunities for close contact and collecting large sums of money under false pretences. The investigation confirmed that he had gained significant financial profit from these fraudulent activities.

Recently, another individual involved in a similar scam was arrested in Attappadi, Palakkad. Kochi City Cyber Police stressed that stringent measures will be taken against those engaged in such schemes. The accused has been presented before the court.