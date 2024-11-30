The state government has nominated Pramod G Krishnan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration) and Chief Wildlife warden, as the representative of the state forest department in the site inspection committee for the alteration of boundaries of Thattekad Bird Sanctuary and Periyar Tiger Reserve after excluding human-inhabited areas.

The Standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife has decided to constitute a committee for site inspection comprising the representatives of the State Forest Department for a comprehensive assessment of the area with respect to the proposal for alteration of the boundaries of Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary and Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The proposal is for the alteration of the boundaries of Periyar Tiger Reserve by excluding 502.723 ha of Pampa Valley Settlement from the buffer zone of Periyar Tiger Reserve while retaining three forest enclaves at Udumparamala (41 ha) at Ezhukumon (30.6 ha) and near Azhuthamunni (0.2 ha) within the Pampa Valley settlement under the control of the Kerala Forest Department. It was recommended by the Chief Wild Life Warden, the State Board for Wild Life and the State Government.

The NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) has recommended a comprehensive assessment through a committee representing all stakeholders. The Standing Committee decided in a meeting held in October that a committee may be constituted for site inspection comprising of the representatives of the Ministry, NTCA, State Forest Department and Dr Sukumar, Member, NBWL (National Board for Wildlife) for a comprehensive assessment of the area and decided to defer the proposal.

In Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary, the proposal is to alter the boundaries by excluding the inhabited area of 897.25 ha and addition of 1016.94 ha forest area from adjoining Munnar Forest Division to the sanctuary. After discussions, the Standing Committee concluded that a site inspection may be conducted and decided to defer the proposal.