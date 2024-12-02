Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the Centre’s refusal to provide essential aid to the landslide survivors in Wayanad, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will organise a march and sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan and at central government offices across Kerala on December 5. In a statement issued on Monday, LDF Convenor TP Ramakrishnan called for widespread participation to ensure the success of the protest.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of discriminating against Kerala. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had accused the central government of consistently ignoring the state’s request for financial assistance to aid the rehabilitation of those affected by the severe landslides in Wayanad in July.

He noted that the Centre had provided significant aid to states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Assam, all of which had also faced natural disasters this year, and questioned whether Kerala and its people were not considered part of India. The landslides that hit Wayanad in July resulted in the loss of over 200 lives, left many missing, injured hundreds, and caused extensive property damage.