Thiruvananthapuram: Local CPM leader Madhu Mullassery, who was expelled from the party for walking out of its area conference at Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district, joined the BJP on Wednesday. The former CPM leader accepted the party membership from state president K Surendran.

BJP leaders including District Treasurer Balamurali and local leaders, played a key role in facilitating his transition to the BJP despite attempts by Congress leaders to contact him, reported Manorama Online.

CPM District Secretary V Joy alleged that Mullassery had already decided to join the BJP. Joy also claimed that the CPM leader had been involved in controversial actions during his time in the party, including using his position for personal gain.

"I have decided to leave the party for which I had worked for 42 years as it is difficult to work alongside the district secretary Joy," Mullassery told media on Tuesday.

He claimed that he was mistreated by CPM district secretary Joy, and alleged that Joy only cares for his own interests and positions within the party, and accused him of creating divisiveness at the district level.

Later in the day, BJP's Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh and other party leaders met the former CPM leader at his residence ahead of his joining the saffron party.

Meanwhile, the CPM said the act of expulsion was prompted by Mullassery's alleged violations of party principles and his role in tarnishing the party's image in public.