Kochi: One person was killed and four people were injured in an explosion at i’Deli Cafe inside the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) stadium complex in Kaloor on Thursday. The deceased, Sumit, is a migrant labourer from West Bengal.

The four injured are Kiran, Ali, Lulu and Sooraj. They were working near the steamer when the accident happened. Among the two admitted to private hospitals for treatment, one is critically injured. All the injured individuals are non-Malayalis.

The explosion occurred when a steamer used to boil water burst inside the cafe. Only a few customers were inside at the time of the incident.

Police inspecting the cafe after the blast. Photo: Special Arrangement

The explosion occurred after 4 pm. Those who rushed to the scene after hearing the loud explosion shifted the injured to the hospital in an ambulance. Eyewitnesses say the deceased Sumit was severely burnt.

Police suspect that the difference in steamer pressure caused the explosion, but they said this can be confirmed through expert examination. Police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel have reached the location.