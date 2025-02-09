Thiruvananthapuram: The Kannur International Airport (KIAL) recorded a 6.7 per cent decline in passenger traffic in 2023-24, while Cochin International Airport (CIAL) and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport saw notable growth, according to the Economic Review 2024. CIAL also became the third busiest airport in the country in terms of passenger volume. Additionally, KIAL experienced a revenue drop of Rs 13.42 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

In 2023-24, KIAL handled 11,77,891 passengers, comprising 4,13,354 domestic and 7,64,537 international travellers. This was a decrease from 2022-23, when the airport managed 12,57,086 passengers, including 4,03,995 domestic and 8,53,091 international travellers. The airport saw a 19 per cent decline in international flight operations (from 6,233 to 5,002), while domestic operations registered an increase from 5,791 to 5,969.

CIAL registered an 18.8 per cent increase in passenger movement, handling 1,03,65,655 passengers in 2023-24, with 49,20,194 international and 54,45,461 domestic travellers. The figure stood at 88.12 lakh the previous year, with 41,74,768 international and 46,37,763 domestic passengers. In 2023-24, the airport handled 29,502 international and 37,967 domestic flights, up from 25,724 and 32,554, respectively, in the previous year.

Thiruvananthapuram airport also saw an increase, handling 44,05,318 passengers in 2023-24, up by 9,27,251 from the previous year's 34,78,067. The domestic passenger count rose from 16,79,385 to 23,55,100, while international travellers increased from 17,98,682 to 20,50,218.

In terms of revenue, CIAL earned Rs 2,933.59 crore from operations in 2023-24, marking a 10.2 per cent rise from Rs 2,662.3 crore in 2022-23. Meanwhile, KIAL's operational revenue declined to Rs 99.24 crore from Rs 112.66 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the report fails to mention Kozhikode International Airport.