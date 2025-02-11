Kozhikode: The Vadakara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted bail to the accused, Shajeel, who was apprehended at Coimbatore Airport in connection with the Chorode hit-and-run case.

Purameri native Shajeel was booked under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, making him eligible for station bail. Given the seriousness of the case and the necessity of a lookout notice to apprehend him, the police presented Shajeel before the court, which subsequently granted him bail. He was brought to Vadakara by the police on Monday night.

Additionally, Shajeel faces another case registered at Nadapuram police station, filed by an insurance company for allegedly claiming insurance by submitting fake documents that stated his car had collided with a wall. He had previously obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court in relation to this case.

Shajeel had been absconding since the accident on February 17, 2024. Authorities nabbed him at the airport while he was returning from the UAE, acting on the lookout notice issued against him.

The accident resulted in the death of 68-year-old Baby from Kannur and left her nine-year-old granddaughter, Drishna, in a coma while they were crossing the National Highway at Chorode, near Vadakara.