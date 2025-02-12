Thiruvananthapuram: Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday addressed the growing concerns over wild animal attacks in the state, asserting that such incidents are not occurring in inhabited areas.

He emphasised the need for outsiders entering forests to obtain prior permission. Additionally, he defended his remarks on human-animal conflict made during the Assembly’s question hour, as reported by PTI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saseendran had stated that human-animal conflicts primarily affect those venturing into forested areas. His response came after a legislator raised concerns about the death of a tribal man in Wayanad, suspected to be caused by an elephant attack on the same day.

The minister questioned the necessity of people entering forests, stating, “It should be thought why (people) are going inside forests. That is what I said... everybody except tribal people requires permission from wildlife personnel to go inside the forests. I said about those who go inside the forests without permission.”

He further pointed out that complaints are often raised about wild animals straying into human settlements. “But, this (all these attacks) is not happening in inhabited areas. But the government does not look into such technicalities and provide assistance to everyone,” he added.

Saseendran’s remarks come as opposition parties intensify their criticism of the Left government, accusing it of failing to implement effective measures to safeguard residents in high-range areas.