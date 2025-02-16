Thiruvananthapuram: In a move that reflects a shift from an aggressive push for e-mobility in the state, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will purchase 52 diesel (4x4) vehicles for traffic enforcement under the Safe Kerala project. The vehicles will be purchased at a cost of Rs 5 crore from the Kerala road safety fund.

The MVD had earlier taken 71 electric vehicles on rent for traffic enforcement from ANERT. This was done based on an order issued by the Finance Department in 2020 directing the heads of all government departments to hire only electric vehicles by replacing the already hired diesel vehicle and it was made effective from April 4, 2020.

ANERT had invited applications from government departments for the lease contract of E-car project for a minimum period of 5/6/8 years. It was later reported that mounting rental expense of EVs, technical hitches and issues related to charging capacity affected the routine enforcement activities.

The Transport Commissioner had written a letter to the state government in 2022 citing that vehicles which have completed 15 years couldn't be used anymore and were parked in garage as per the directive of the centre preventing further usage of vehicles after expiry of registration validity and to scrap such vehicles. The first request was for the purchase of 20 vehicles and later the request was placed for 52 diesel vehicles. The special secretary,Transport department cited in the order that lack of sufficient number of vehicles affects routine official works, daily enforcement and traffic awareness activities. This has led to an increase in number of road accidents and fatalities, as per the order.

In the recently held assembly session K K Rema raised the question on use of diesel vehicles. In response to her query on whether the MVD is going for diesel vehicles after finding that rental scheme of EVs is not profitable, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that till date no studies have been conducted in the state on the profit/loss factor of use of EVs on monthly rent.