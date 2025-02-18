Malappuram: Around 30 people were injured during a fireworks accident at a Sevens football match near Therattammal, near Areekode, here on Tuesday. None were seriously injured. They were shifted to nearby hospitals.



The incident occurred before the final match between United FC Nellikuth and KMG Mavoor. Fireworks were launched towards the spectators sitting near the field.

Though an attempt was made to resume the match, the game was suspended due to the public outcry. Authorities informed the public that the game was postponed to another day and that admission to the match would be completely free.