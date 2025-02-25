Thiruvananthapuram: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced stricter guidelines for photographing individuals applying for Aadhaar-related services.

As per the new regulations, only photographs that clearly reveal the entire face, with both ears exposed, will be approved.

Head coverings such as scarves, hats, or caps often obscure the forehead and ears, making compliance challenging. The updated rules have been implemented to curb irregularities in Aadhaar-related services.

The UIDAI has also directed Aadhaar operators to inform applicants about these requirements beforehand. Any failure to adhere to the guidelines could result in fines or suspension of the operator’s services.