Ernakulam/New Delhi: As protests continue over the proposal for offshore mining, the Union Ministry of Mines has clarified that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be conducted before any mining activities begin.

Union Mines Secretary VL Kantha Rao said that the current phase involves only preliminary steps for auctioning. The assessment and exploration process will take two to three years. Mining operations will only commence after these steps are completed, he added.

The proposed mining will occur far beyond the areas where fishing takes place. While fishing is conducted within 25 km of the coast, the mining operations are planned up to 50 km offshore.

However, acknowledging the potential impact on fishing, authorities confirmed that an EIA will be carried out at a meeting in Kochi. Rao said representatives from state governments and various organisations were present at the meeting.

Similar to environmental studies conducted before auctioning land-based mines, a thorough study will be undertaken for seabed mining. If any ministries responsible for granting approvals raise concerns, follow-up actions will be taken, he added.

Mining sites will be selected based on areas with fewer marine flora and fauna but high mineral deposits. This method was previously used to identify mining locations in Porbandar, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Union Ministry of Mines will make all details of the EIA and subsequent actions available to the public. He assured that the Union Ministry of Mines will finalise decisions only after consulting with the state government.

Kerala set to enter mineral auction map

Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy has announced that three more states, including Kerala, will soon be added to India’s Mineral Auction Map. Jammu, Kashmir, and Assam will also be included.

Currently, 14 states are part of the auction map. The minister also highlighted that states can generate significant revenue through mining, noting that they have collectively received ₹4.25 lakh crore under various heads, including royalty.

Fishing sector comes to a standstill

Meanwhile, the 24-hour coastal hartal called by the Fisheries Coordination Committee to protest the sea mining proposal has ended. Fishermen refrained from venturing into the sea, and all fishing harbours, landing centres, and fish markets remained closed. The protest received support from various organisations, including Congress and the CITU.